Williamson County only had 255 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday as the downward trend continues.
The county's overall case count is now at 28,063 since the pandemic's start in March 2020.
27,591 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 217 people have died.
193,185 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 854,360 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 382 cases on Monday from 6,880 new test results — a 4.9 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,276 people have died — with 19 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 15 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 9,484 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has decreased 17 percent in two weeks, with 784 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,014,157 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 29.5 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 242,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech now approved for children 12 to 15 years old.
A total of 4,395,108 doses have been administered across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.