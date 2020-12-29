Williamson County saw another bulk of COVID-19 cases come in as the post-Christmas period continues.
157 new cases added to the updated total of 17,365 since the pandemic's beginning in the county. 2,232 cases are active at the moment.
15,012 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 121 have now died.
136,165 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 567,792 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,712 cases since Sunday on 13,344 new test results — a 23 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 6,588 people have died — up 76 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 20 percent in the past two weeks, with officials reporting that 77,679 individuals are currently infected with COVID. The state reported 50 percent fewer tests on average last week than in previous weeks due to the holidays.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has climbed 9 percent in the past two weeks. More than 3,060 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — an all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,526) and 11 percent of ICU beds (224) remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
Nursing home outbreaks grow with community spread
Outbreaks of COVID-19 among long-term care facility residents in Tennessee have grown 55 percent during the past month, bringing with them hundreds of additional deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 586 nursing home residents have died in the past month, growing the total death toll of 50 percent in one month. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,781 long-term care facility residents have died — 27 percent of all deaths in the state.
More than 550 facilities have reported outbreaks of the virus in the state and 402 have reported new cases in the past month. The growth of cases within long-term care facilities trends with overall community spread: the total number of cases in the state has also seen a 55 percent increase in the past month.
In Nashville, 12 facilities have reported new cases of COVID-19 this week. The worst outbreaks are within the Bethany Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, which has reported more infections over the course of the pandemic than the facility has current residents, and the NHC Place at the Trace, a 90-bed skilled nursing center run by publicly traded Murfreesboro-based National HealthCare Corp.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
