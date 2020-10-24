Williamson County's overall COVID-19 case count is getting closer to 7,000.
6,897 is the new overall count for the county since the pandemic's start, with 719 of those cases considered active.
6,122 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 56 have now died of the virus.
83,755 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
Statewide surge of positive cases continues
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 241,513 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,606 cases since Thursday on 41,827 new test results — an 8.8-percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 3,076 people have died — up 65 from the number 24 hours earlier. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease dropped by 52 since Thursday to 1,248, though the number has increased 22 percent during the past two weeks.
Nearly 3.5 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people make up 25 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, nearly 94 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The state reported 221 new infections and 22 new deaths among residents within long-term care facilities. To date, nursing home residents and employees have accounted for a total of 6,813 cases of COVID-19.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 43 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 23,803 people currently infected with the virus.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 11 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
