Williamson County saw 30 new COVID-19 cases pop up on Tuesday's report from the state.
3,607 is the new total case count for Williamson over the course of the pandemic, with 1,228 of those cases active at the moment and 2,379 recoveries.
There have been 25 deaths and 42,082 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 124,915 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,001 cases since Sunday on 12,785 new test results.
Of the total cases, 85,313 people have recovered, 5,464 have been hospitalized and 1,271 have died — up 2,143, 125 and 38, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling a slow-down of the virus’ spread but with 30 percent fewer tests being reported per week as the positivity rate remains constant. On Tuesday, the state reported 38,331 residents currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased slightly than from the figure of two weeks ago, with 1,113 people currently hospitalized throughout 105 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 265 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
