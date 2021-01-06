Williamson County finishes Wednesday with a single-day COVID-19 case spike in the 300s.
19,346 is the new overall case count for Williamson after the 309-case jump Wednesday. 2,318 cases are considered active.
16,898 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 130 have now died.
140,490 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 625,237 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 7,588 cases since Tuesday on 29,875 new test results — a 20 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 7,381 people have died — up 114 from the mark of the previous day.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has dropped in the past two weeks as testing declined due the holidays but while the statewide positivity rate continues to climb. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 69,018 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has climbed 13 percent in the past two weeks. More than 3,332 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — an all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,477) and 7 percent of ICU beds (152) remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
Nashville mayor in quarantine after exposure
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced on Tuesday he is quarantining after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I am quarantining after Laura has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently not exhibiting any symptoms. Like thousands of Nashvillians, I'm following CDC-recommended best practices and am working remotely,” Cooper said in a tweet.
He was notified of the positive test while in the office Tuesday afternoon, but immediately left and will get tested in a few days, according to a spokesperson.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
