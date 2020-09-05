Williamson County stands at 358 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday's tally after the state made adjustments to its reporting system.
It's a stark dive from the active cases tally of 1,000+ that had been prevalent recently.
The county is now at 4,455 overall cases since the pandemic started, a 31-case jump from Thursday's estimate.
30 people have died from the virus (a number reported earlier this week that had dipped one case Thursday), while a new estimate of 4,067 are listed as either recovered or inactive by the state.
53,810 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 159,546 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,051 cases since Thursday on 18,104 new test results.
Of the total cases, 7,125 have been hospitalized and 1,837 have died — up 81 and 22, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. Nearly 2.3 million tests have been administered.
The number of active cases in Tennessee dropped 54 percent on Thursday after the state updated the way it calculates the metric. As of Friday, the state reported 15,604 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19. That number was 35,359 on Wednesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has fallen nearly 10 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 865 people currently hospitalized across 108 facilities and making up about 10 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. While urban areas continue to see a decline in hospitalizations, several rural regions have recently experienced an uptick.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
