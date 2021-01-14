Williamson County saw a new count of cases come in over the last two days.
311 new cases in the last two days brings the overall total to 20,903 for the county since the pandemic's start.
2,313 of those cases are considered active.
18,452 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 138 have died so far.
146,202 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 665,499 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 4,625 cases since Tuesday on 20,426 new test results — a 10.6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 8,148 people have died — up 137 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated in the past two weeks as testing rebounds from the holidays. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 68,377 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has fallen 10 percent since last week. More than 2,964 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,544) and 9 percent of ICU beds (187) remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
