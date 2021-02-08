Williamson County saw only 315 positive COVID-19 tests come in over the Super Bowl weekend.
23,824 is the new overall count of cases for the county since the pandemic's start nearly a year ago, with 1,283 of those cases active.
22,354 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 187 have now died.
160,804 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 744,600 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 8,230 cases since Thursday on 85,448 new test results.
Of the total number of cases, 10,469 people have died — up 267 over the weekend.
The number of active cases has fallen 37 percent in the past two weeks. On Sunday, state health officials reported that 28,639 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state also has fallen 37 percent in two weeks, with 1,294 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for a confirmed case.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds (2,065) and 16 percent of ICU beds (314) remain available. Nearly 77 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
