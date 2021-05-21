The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 859,701 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 420 cases on Thursday from 13,909 new test results — a 3.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,364 people have died — with 11 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 26 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 6,744 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus, the lowest level since last June.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has decreased 23 percent in two weeks, with 554 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,193,124 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 32.1 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 183,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech now approved for children 12 to 15 years old.
A total of 4,696,455 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 44 new COVID cases on Thursday. In total, 99,033 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 800 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 918 people have died.
In terms of hospital capacity, Middle Tennessee health systems report that 12 percent of inpatient beds and 10 percent of ICU beds remain available.
Nashville has fully immunized 38.9 percent of its total population and administered more than 570,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
