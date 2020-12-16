As Christmas approaches, the COVID-19 numbers for Williamson County are continuing to skyrocket.
The new case count is 14,557, up 325 cases from Tuesday. The county is not used to seeing this high of a spike in cases in a single day.
1,583 of the county cases listed are active, and 12,871 people in Williamson have recovered or had their cases deemed inactive. 103 have died.
124,995 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 484,285 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 11,410 cases since Tuesday on 57,810 new test results — a 17.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 5,668 people have died — up 53 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 78 percent in the past two weeks, with officials reporting 66,774 individuals are currently infected with COVID — an all-time high.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has increased 19 percent in the past two weeks, with more than 2,874 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — another all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 12 percent of inpatient beds (1,334) and 8 percent of ICU beds (168) remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
