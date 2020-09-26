On a day where three Williamson County football contests couldn't commence due to COVID, the county saw 33 new cases.
The overall tally now stands at 5,198 since the pandemic's start in Williamson, with 308 of those cases active.
4,854 of those county cases are either labeled as recovered or inactive by the state, and 36 people have died so far. 64,187 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 189,454 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,910 cases since Thursday on 33,296 new test results — a 6.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 8,477 have been hospitalized and 2,352 have died — up 64 and 42, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.7 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has flattened in the past two weeks, with the state reporting 14,484 individuals infected with COVID on Friday. The number of active cases in the state was cut in half at the beginning of September after the health department updated the way it calculates the metric.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has also plateaued after coming down from a peak of 1,200 in August. Nearly 692 people are now being treated at 96 hospitals for the virus; they make up less than 9 percent of total hospitalizations.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Lee extends deadline for small business relief application
Gov. Bill Lee has extended the deadline for small businesses to apply for federal funding through the Tennessee Business Relief Program until Sept. 30.
According to the Department of Revenue, nearly 15,000 businesses may still be eligible for up to $120 million in funding. When the $200 million initiative was launched in June, the state said roughly 28,000 businesses were expected to qualify for relief. The state tagged on an additional $83.5 million to the fund in August, expanding the categories of small businesses that are eligible.
“We want to ensure this relief makes it to as many small businesses as possible who are hurting from the impacts of the pandemic,” Lee said. “I encourage every eligible business to certify and take advantage of these no-cost funds.”
Businesses can check to see if they are eligible to receive funding here: https://businessrelief.tn.gov/
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.