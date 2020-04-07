Tennessee has confirmed 4,138 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 336 cases from Monday and the largest single-day increase in almost a week. Of the cases, 408 people are hospitalized and 72 have died, up 56 and seven in the past 24 hours, respectively.
On Monday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey outlined a slow in daily case reporting in recent days, citing the trend was occurring due to increased social distancing measures and their effectiveness rather than lab backlogs and limited resources that have delayed case reporting in recent weeks.
The state reported nearly 5,000 more test results in the last 24 hours, as opposed to the 2,000 new results reported Monday confirming 169 new COVID-19 cases, indicating a potential jam still holding up test processing.
Gov. Bill Lee on Monday said more than 500 National Guardsmen have been deployed to run the 35 mobile assessment centers to enhance the state’s testing initiative. So far, Lee said they have been able to keep up with the demand for testing.
Of the more than 4,100 confirmed cases across the state, 2,100 of them have been identified in Middle Tennessee. Metro officials confirmed 1,075 cases in Davidson County Tuesday morning, a 31-case increase in the past 24 hours. Of them, 36 Nashville residents are hospitalized and nine have died. Hospitals within Davidson County currently have 51 COVID-19 patients admitted, however internal hospital data from last week shows nearly double that number are waiting for COVID-19 test results.
COVID-19 Response fund distributes $520K
United Way of Greater Nashville on Tuesday announced the distribution of $520,000 from the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Response Fund to 27 local organizations. The fund has so far raised more than $3.6 million.
Organizations that received the Fund’s second round of grants include:
- Elijah's Heart
- Faith Family Medical Center
- Family & Children’s Service
- GraceWorks Ministries
- Insight Counseling Centers
- Interfaith Dental Clinic
- Manna Café Ministries
- Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center
- Mental Health America of the MidSouth
- Mercy Community Healthcare
- Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
- Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency - Meals on Wheels
- Nashville Diaper Connection
- Nashville Food Project
- Neighborhood Health
- One Generation Away
- Operation Stand Down Tennessee
- Preston Taylor Ministries
- Project C.U.R.E.
- The Refuge Center for Counseling
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
- Siloam Health
- St. Luke’s Community House
- Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition
- The Well Outreach, Inc.
- West Nashville Dream Center
- YMCA of Middle Tennessee
“These agencies that received the funding are working to provide basic essentials, childcare services, crisis support, domestic violence support, food security, healthcare, immigration services, personal protective equipment, rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance,” said Senator Bill Frist, chair of the COVID-19 Response Fund of Greater Nashville.
HCA sends ventilators to NY
Gov. Lee announced Monday that Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is sending ventilators to New York to aid their medical system capacity. The health care giant declined to disclose how many ventilators they sent to the state for use but said they had plenty in supply to cover their more than 185 hospital portfolio across 20 states through the peak of the pandemic.
“The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and now is the time to pull together as a nation, so when HCA Healthcare was asked by the White House Task Force to help, we did not hesitate,” an HCA spokesperson told the Post. “We assessed our ventilator equipment across the company using our supply chain and logistics capabilities, and we are in a position to provide ventilator equipment without limiting our ability to care for patients in our hospitals. FEMA is able to deploy those ventilators to parts of the country with the greatest need.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
