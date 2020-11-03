Williamson County saw 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Election Day 2020.
The overall count for the county is now 7,697, with 771 cases considered active.
6,867 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 59 people have now died. 90,321 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 266,357 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,770 cases since Monday on 13,772 new test results — a 13.5-percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 3,454 people have died — up 75 from the number 24 hours earlier. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease across the state is 1,434.
More than 3.7 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people account for 24 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, 95 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 12 percent since the number two weeks ago, with the state tallying 25,167 active cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reported that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. More than 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
