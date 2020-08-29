Williamson County has added 35 positive COVID-19 cases as the last week of August closes.
The daily report of COVID-19 cases shows the county with 4,295 overall cases, with 1,129 of those cases active. 3,139 people in WillCo have recovered, and 27 have died. 51,268 negative tests have been run so far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 150,815 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,636 cases since Thursday on 27,222 new test results.
Of the total cases, 113,313 people have recovered, 6,751 have been hospitalized and 1,701 have died — up 1,897, 74 and 28, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has begun to trend downward, signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread as testing volumes recover from backlogs and the statewide average positivity rate falls. On Friday, the state reported 35,801 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has fallen nearly 21 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 856 people currently hospitalized at 105 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 156 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
