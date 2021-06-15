The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 865,085 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 140 cases on Monday from 8,494 new test results — a 2.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,498 people have died — with two deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 43 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 2,594 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus. That's the lowest level since April 2020.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 33 percent in two weeks, with 320 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,402,018 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 35.2 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 94,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, with demand waning quickly from its 350,000-doses-a-week peak.
A total of 5,053,339 doses have been administered across the state.
