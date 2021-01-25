Williamson County saw a new load of COVID-19 cases come in over the weekend.
353 new cases got added to the overall tally for the county, now standing at 22,259 since the pandemic's start. 1,482 of those cases are currently active.
20,627 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 150 people have now died of the virus.
152,902 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 708,717 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 10,934 cases in three days on 83,431 new test results — averaging a 10 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 8,859 people have died — up 175 from the number last Thursday.
The number of recorded active cases has fallen 43 percent in the past two weeks. On Sunday, state health officials reported that 45,523 individuals are actively infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has fallen 32 percent in two weeks, with 2,068 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds (2,017) and 11 percent of ICU beds (229) remain available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
