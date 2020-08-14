Williamson County will close the reporting week with 39 new COVID-19 cases.
The latest tally shows 3,741 overall cases throughout the pandemic for the county, with 1,180 of those cases active (a 57-case drop from Thursday).
2,561 have recovered from the virus in Williamson, while 25 have died. 43,334 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 130,458 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,947 cases since Thursday on 24,254 new test results.
Of the total cases, 91,323 people have recovered, 5,725 have been hospitalized and 1,326 have died — up 2,172, 77 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread — albeit with fewer tests being reported per week and a positivity rate that has remained constant around 9 percent. On Thursday, the state reported 37,809 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen slightly from the figure of two weeks ago, with 1,061 people currently hospitalized throughout 104 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 203 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 17 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
State sends more than $100M to businesses
The state is more than halfway to its goal of distributing $200 million in federal coronavirus relief money to Tennessee small businesses.
Payments totaling approximately $110 million have gone out to more than 14,000 businesses across the state. More than two-thirds of the payments have been provided to businesses with annual gross sales of $500,000 or less. In addition, more than 1,500 have gone to minority-owned businesses and more than 2,700 to women-owned businesses.
Now, state officials are planning to expand the eligibility to more than 10,000 additional businesses in hopes of distributing another $84 million in payments. The newly eligible businesses include those in sectors not included in the first round of payments.
Tourism-related businesses like travel agencies and transportation services, music publishers and recording studios and wedding and event venues are all added to the new program.
“We’re now in that stage where we’ve got to continue to ramp up and get these programs moving,” said Finance Commissioner Butch Eley.
Federal coronavirus dollars must be spent by the end of the year.
