The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 25,520 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 400 cases from the number on Thursday. Of those people, 16,925 have recovered, 1,893 have been hospitalized and 408 people have died, up 282, 38 and seven, respectively, in 24 hours.
A total of 6,034 test results were processed and reported since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 482,172 people tested.
In a statewide initiative to test health care workers for COVID-19 antibodies, the Department of Health has tested more than 5,166 clinicians, of which 93 yielded positive results. A spokesperson for the health department said data on this testing is still being collected but did not respond to inquiries on when it will be complete.
In early April, hundreds of health care workers in Middle Tennessee were under quarantine for COVID-19 in the midst of a nationwide personal protective equipment shortage caused by international supply chain woes.
Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has cautioned against fraudulent and inaccurate serology tests in the past, but in April said the state had ordered thousands of an FDA-approved test to pilot on health care workers.
Williamson County COVID-19 cases have reached 595 overall, per the state, with 11 deaths and 10,361 negative cases conducted.
State to appeal absentee ruling
After a Nashville judge ordered the state to offer absentee voting to all voters during the pandemic, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said he would appeal the decision.
In a statement, Slatery said election officials had determined that voting could be conducted in person with certain precautions. The attorney general also accused Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle of legislating from the bench.
“It is yet another court decision replacing legislation passed by the people’s elected officials with its own judgment, largely ignoring the practicalities of implementing such a decision, and doing so in the midst of a pandemic and budget crisis,” Slatery said.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
