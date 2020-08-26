After a day of new cases in the single digits, Williamson County has returned to a higher case reporting.
42 new cases popped up on the state's daily report, with the overall county numbers at 4,210. 1,168 of those cases are active, meaning that 3,015 people have recovered thus far.
27 have died in Williamson, and 50,200 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 147,353 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,936 cases since Tuesday on 27,382 new test results.
Of the total cases, 109,765 people have recovered, 6,603 have been hospitalized and 1,648 have died — up 1,730, 88 and 20, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has begun to trend downward, signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread as testing volumes recover from backlogs and the statewide average positivity rate falls. On Wednesday, the state reported 35,940 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen nearly 20 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 895 people currently hospitalized throughout 106 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 175 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
