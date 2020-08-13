Williamson County saw 46 new cases pop up for its overall COVID-19 tally Thursday.
3,702 overall cases have been recorded for the county, with 1,237 active cases ongoing. A death was corrected from the state's tally, bringing the total back down to 25.
2,465 people in Williamson have recovered from the virus, and 42,920 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 128,511 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,118 cases since Wednesday on 27,965 new test results.
Of the total cases, 89,151 people have recovered, 5,648 have been hospitalized and 1,313 have died — up 1,861, 94 and 24, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread — albeit with 30 percent fewer tests being reported per week and a positivity rate that has remained constant. On Thursday, the state reported 38,047 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen slightly than from the figure of two weeks ago, with 1,067 people currently hospitalized throughout 104 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 245 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
