The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 794,137 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,342 cases on Tuesday from 8,867 new test results — a 9.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,650 people have died — up 12 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 7 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Monday, state health officials reported that 12,476 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 24 percent in two weeks, with 680 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 701,316 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, approximately 9 percent of the total population. More than 275,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 59 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 1,997,911 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 28,153 in one day.
In Williamson County, 46 cases of COVID have been identified since Tuesday and the county saw no new deaths from the virus.
In terms of hospital capacity, Middle Tennessee health systems report that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 24 percent of ICU beds remain available.
