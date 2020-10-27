Williamson County saw 48 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The overall tally now stands at 7,235 overall for the county since the start of the pandemic, with 798 of those cases deemed active.
6,381 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 56 people have died.
86,628 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 251,774 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,908 cases since Monday on 16,504 new test results — an 11.4-percent positivity rate.
The new numbers follow record tallies of new cases and deaths in recent days.
Of the total number of cases, 3,207 people have died — up 44 from the number 24 hours earlier. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease dropped by 96 since Monday to 1,223, down slightly from record levels last week.
More than 3.5 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people make up 25 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, 95 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The number of active cases in Tennessee dropped since Monday, with the state tallying 26,219 active cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reported Monday that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available, both down from the levels over the weekend. More than 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available. The capacity numbers improved over the weekend.
More rural testing to be conducted
Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group plans to expand its efforts at testing in rural areas, home to some of the worst outbreaks of COVIS in recent weeks.
After setting up testing sites in three rural counties last weekend, the state will conduct drive-through testing at six sites on Saturday.
The free tests will be available at sites in Crockett, Fayette, Smith, Wilson, Grainger and Johnson counties.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
