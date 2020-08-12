Williamson County recorded a 26th death on Wednesday part of its COVID-19 numbers.
3,656 total cases have been reported in the county, with the new tally adding 49 cases. There are 1,233 active cases at the moment, meaning 2,423 have recovered. 42,424 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 126,393 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,478 cases since Monday on 18,815 new test results.
Of the total cases, 87,290 people have recovered, 5,554 have been hospitalized and 1,289 have died — up 1,977, 90 and 18, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, perhaps signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread — albeit with 30 percent fewer tests being reported per week and a positivity rate that has remained constant. On Tuesday, the state reported 37,814 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased slightly than from the figure of two weeks ago, with 1,094 people currently hospitalized throughout 106 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 201 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
