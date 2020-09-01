Williamson County has 53 new COVID-19 cases on the overall count for Tuesday.
The new overall number is 4,422 for the county, with 1,058 of those cases active. 3,334 county residents have recovered, and 30 people have now died of the virus.
52,453 negative tests have been processed in the county thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 156,329 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,396 cases since Monday on 16,633 new test results.
Of the total cases, 118,885 people have recovered, 6,978 have been hospitalized and 1,781 have died — up 2,021, 100 and 27, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee continues to incrementally decline, falling nearly 6 percent in two weeks. On Monday, the state reported 35,663 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has fallen nearly 10 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 903 people currently hospitalized across 106 facilities and making up about 10 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. In the past four days, hospitalizations have started to trend upward but are still down from the 1,200-patient peak in July. Another 143 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 20 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
