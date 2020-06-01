The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 548 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday as public health officials begin to assess how large crowds from Memorial Day weekend impacted the spread of the virus.
Nearly 12,516 test results were processed and reported since Sunday, nearly doubling the average number of tests processed in one day, and bringing the statewide total to 448,493 people tested.
The state has now confirmed more than 23,554 cases of COVID-19 across the state, compared to 11,891 cases confirmed on May 1. Of the cases, 15,564 have recovered, 1,767 have been hospitalized and 367 people have died.
Those numbers are up 264, 17 and three, respectively, from 24 hours ago. More than 921 cases were reported across the state over the weekend, continuing a trend of above-average daily case counts more than a month after Tennessee began its phased reopening.
Williamson County stands at 552 overall cases, per the state. There have been 10 deaths and 9,387 negative tests conducted thus far.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
