Williamson County saw a bit higher number of new COVID-19 cases than the day before.
55 new cases have been reported on the daily tally of WillCo cases, with the overall number reaching 3,363 thus far. 22 people have died, and 39,530 negative tests have been processes so far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 114,098 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,657 cases since Tuesday on 19,294 new test results.
Of the total cases, 75,550 people have recovered, 5,001 have been hospitalized and 1,144 have died — up 2,291, 101 and 27, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 11 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than for much of July. On Wednesday, the state reported 37,604 residents currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, with 1,088 people currently hospitalized throughout 106 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 360 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 19 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
