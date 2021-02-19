Williamson County saw 57 new cases of COVID-19 Friday with testing expected to ramp back up as more people venture from their homes in wake of the week's winter storm.
24,713 is the new overall total for COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic's start nearly a year ago, with 799 of those considered active.
23,714 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 200 have died.
165,005 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 761,301 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 998 cases on Thursday with 10,515 new test results — an 8.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,057 people have died — up 72 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases has fallen 36 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 18,453 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 32 percent in two weeks, with 973 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 80 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 343,740 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, about 5 percent of the total population. More than 112,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 48 percent allocated to people 70 years and older.
More than 1,068,979 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 5,535 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
