Williamson County pushes toward the close of February with 64 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
This comes as the county has decided to let its mask mandate lapse this weekend after months of having it back in place.
25,145 is the new overall total of cases for Williamson since last March, with 596 of those cases active.
24,347 of those people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 202 have died.
167,147 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 770,940 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,994 cases on Thursday with 25,704 new test results — a 6.5 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,321 people have died — up 55 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 41 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 14,419 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
A recent spike in hospitalizations has left 1,283 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 11 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 430,568 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, about 6 percent of the total population. More than 167,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 48 percent allocated to people 70 years and older.
More than 1,245,604 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 13,346 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
