The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 795,963 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 661 cases on Thursday from 7,869 new test results — a 6.8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,681 people have died — up 23 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 9 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 12,278 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 13 percent in two weeks, with 718 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 727,744 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, approximately 10 percent of the total population. More than 246,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with 57 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 2,075,483 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 20,662 in one day.
In Williamson County, just 19 cases of COVID-19 were identified since Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.