Williamson County continues to see its COVID-19 numbers climb at an increasing rate and a grim milestone has been reached on the death toll.
663 new cases have been reported in the county over the weekend from Friday, bringing the overall total to 14,002. 1,482 of those cases are active.
12,419 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and the county crossed the 100 mark in deaths with the count now at 101.
122,608 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 464,624 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 10,319 cases since Sunday on 59,539 new test results — a 16.5 percent positivity rate. An additional 18,043 new cases were reported over the weekend.
Of the total number of cases, 5,541 people have died — up 79 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 57 percent in the past two weeks, with officials reporting 64,936 individuals are currently infected with COVID, the highest number yet of the pandemic.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has increased 15 percent in the past two weeks, with more than 2,640 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — also an all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds (1,717) and 10 percent of ICU beds (204) remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are only admitting the sickest patients.
State receives first shipment of vaccines
Tennessee officials have received their first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine and plan to begin administering the shot to health care workers by Thursday.
The first shipment received Monday included 975 doses being held by the state as an emergency backup supply. Tennessee is scheduled to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the week, which will be distributed among 71 hospitals — with additional 56,500 doses expected to be delivered within the next month.
Moderna’s vaccine candidate, of which Tennessee expects to receive 100,000 doses, is slated to be granted emergency use authorization by the end of the week.
50+ hospitals expect critical staffing shortage this week
At least 40 hospitals in Tennessee reported critical staffing shortages last week and more than 50 say they anticipate running short of providers this week.
A relatively small number of hospitals have been reporting staffing shortages since July but more facilities have begun struggling as COVID continues to spread at unprecedented rates nationally, making it difficult to find health care reinforcements in other parts of the country.
The worst of the staffing shortages come as hospitals coordinate vaccinating their workforce, which will require people to stay home if they develop symptoms caused by the vaccine. Most health care organizations plan to stagger clinical shifts around vaccination times to meet staffing needs as best they can.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
