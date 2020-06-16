The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 31,830 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 670 cases from the number on Monday. Of those cases, 20,710 people have recovered, 2,146 have been hospitalized and 493 have died — up 648, 40 and 10, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
A total of 9,003 test results were processed and reported since Monday, bringing the statewide total to 638,772 tests administered.
Williamson County saw one of its biggest one-day case increase in nearly two months Tuesday, with cases going from 703 to 723 overall, per the state.
12,914 negative cases have been conducted thus far, with 12 county residents dying of the virus.
Vanderbilt reports says hospitalizations have grown 30% in two weeks
A report published by Vanderbilt University on Tuesday said the state’s hospitalization rate relative to COVID-19 has increased 30 percent since early June and the average number of people testing positive each day is 50 percent higher than the number of the first week of May. The increases have not yet overwhelmed hospitals, researchers noted, but “underscores how quickly hospitalizations can swell.”
Increases have been driven primarily by outbreaks in or near Memphis and Chattanooga, despite Middle Tennessee having the most hospitalizations overall.
“This has not yet taxed Tennessee’s hospital capacity but does not guarantee that another increase in hospitalized cases will occur in areas with capacity to treat them. Our model projections indicate that if current case trends continue, the state may see 1,000 or more concurrent COVID-19 hospitalizations later in the summer. Some hospitals across the state have limited ICU and floor-beds currently available for potential COVID-19 cases. A surge in cases could stress these facilities,” researchers wrote in the conclusion of the report.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
