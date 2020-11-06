Williamson County ends the week with 68 new cases of COVID-19.
The new overall case count for the county since the start of the pandemic is 7,979, with 804 of those cases deemed active by the state.
7,116 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 59 people have died. 91,864 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 273,144 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,373 cases since Thursday on 11,027 new test results — an 11.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,618 people have been hospitalized and 3,541 have died — up 72 and 32, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 3.7 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has fallen 12 percent from a week ago, with the state reporting 23,211 individuals currently infected with COVID on Friday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has risen 14 percent in the past two weeks. There are currently 1,484 people being treated at 107 hospitals.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 13 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 214 new cases of COVID since Thursday, bringing the countywide confirmed case count to 35,930. Of those cases, 306 people have died.
As of Friday morning, 14 percent of all inpatient beds and 11 percent of ICU beds in Middle Tennessee were available. The city’s 14-day new case trend and rate of new cases per 100,000 residents remained all at what public health officials define as “unsatisfactory."
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
