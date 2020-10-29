Williamson County saw 68 new cases on Thursday's report from the state.
The new overall count for the county is at 7,387, with 779 of those cases active.
6,552 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 56 have died.
87,811 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 256,880 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,660 cases since Wednesday on 28,747 new test results — a 9.5-percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 3,263 people have died — up 22 from the number 24 hours earlier. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease increased by 34 since Wednesday to 1,394.
More than 3.6 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Blacks make up 24 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, 95 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The number of active cases in Tennessee increased slightly since Wednesday, with the state tallying 26,346 active cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reported Wednesday that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. More than 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
