Williamson County saw 70 new cases of COVID-19 come in over the weeked.
The overall tally now stands at 5,089, with 379 of those cases active.
4,674 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases declared inactive, while 36 people have died. 62,624 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 180,497 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 895 cases since Sunday on 12,181 new test results. An additional 3,017 cases were reported over the weekend.
Of the total number of cases, 8,199 have been hospitalized and 2,233 have died — up 40 and 15, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.6 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has decreased 9 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 15,502 individuals currently infected with COVID-19 on Monday. The number of active cases in the state was cut in half at the beginning of September after the health department updated the way it calculates the metric.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has plateaued after coming down from a peak of 1,200 in August. Nearly 693 people are now being treated at 98 hospitals for the virus; they make up less than 9 percent of total hospitalizations.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 20 percent of inpatient beds and 20 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
