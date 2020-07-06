The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 52,155 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 724 cases since Sunday from 8,441 new test results.
Of the total cases, 31,020 people have recovered, 2,897 have been hospitalized and 653 have died — up 766, 26 and seven, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 37 percent in the past week. On Monday, the state reported 20,482 residents are currently infected with the virus.
In the past two weeks, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has grown more than 45 percent with 652 people hospitalized throughout 97 facilities statewide. The virus makes up for approximately 5 percent of all hospitalizations statewide, according to the health department.
In terms of capacity, the state reports 25 percent of inpatient beds and 23 percent of ICU beds are available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until the state bought about 1,000 more — is still available.
Williamson County's positive case numbers are at 1,340 overall as of Monday, with a 15th death recorded and 19,941 negative tests conducted, per the state.
Labs across the country are experiencing backlogs that have delayed the results of COVID-19 tests to nearly two weeks in some cases — similar to the wait times experienced in March and early April when a limited number of labs had been brought online to provide testing. The Tennessee Department of Health said delays vary based on the facilities tests are sent to but average wait times for results in the past few weeks have been four to six days due to increased demand and throughput.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.