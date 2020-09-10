Williamson County saw a higher positive case return on tests than in days past for Thursday's report.
76 new cases have popped up for the day, bringing the county's overall count to 4,685 since the pandemic began. 376 of those cases are active.
4,275 people have either recovered or have had their cases deemed inactive, and 34 people have now died of the virus in the county.
56,215 negative tests have been conducted.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 16,237 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,650 cases since Wednesday on 25,375 new test results.
Of the total number of cases, 7,549 have been hospitalized and 1,988 have died — up 105 and 57, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.3 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee dropped 54 percent last week after the state updated the way it calculates the metric. As of Thursday, the state reported 15,047 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 1,114 cases since the data change.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID has remained flat in the past two weeks ago after seeing declines in much of August. This could be driven by rural regions of the state that are showing signs of new outbreaks. The state reports there are 848 people currently hospitalized with COVID across 106 facilities, about 10 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 190 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Nashville will continue closing Broadway on weekends
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Thursday that the city will continue closing bar-lined Lower Broadway to vehicle traffic on weekends for the rest of the month.
Metro started the practice during the Labor Day Weekend as a way of giving patrons waiting to get into bars more room to spread out. Cooper said he is “nervously waiting until we can assess the full impact of Labor Day Weekend” on the city’s fight with COVID.
The city had to seek state permission to continue closing the street to vehicles on weekend nights.
“Our enforcement strategy continues to evolve,” said Metro Health Director Michael Caldwell. “It seems to have been quite successful.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
