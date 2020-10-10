Williamson County saw 77 cases come up on Friday's report of COVID-19 cases.
The overall tally is now at 5,910 for the county for cases since the pandemic began, with 546 of those cases active.
5,320 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases declared inactive, and 44 have now died of the virus, a two-person increase from Thursday.
74,188 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 211,003 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,556 cases since Thursday on 26,790 new test results — a 6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 9,133 people have been hospitalized and 2,732 have died — up 39 and 27, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 3.1 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents are dying at disproportionate rates versus the rest of the population. Blacks make up 27 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, nearly 94 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
Infections in long-term care facilities have increased 51 percent in the last month, with more than 5,452 residents infected with the virus and 791 deaths. That demographic accounts for more than one-fourth of all deaths in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 19 percent from the number two weeks ago, with the state reporting 16,620 people currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state has risen 33 percent in the past two weeks, largely driven by the virus infecting older, more rural residents. Nearly 1,023 people are currently being treated at 109 hospitals; they make up nearly 10 percent of total hospitalizations in the state.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.