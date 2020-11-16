Williamson County is seeing its highest surge of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start as November continues.
781 new cases came in on the state's report over the weekend, bringing the overall total to 9,815 since the pandemic.
530 people were added to the active case count as well, with that number climbing to 1,723 from Friday.
8,026 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 66 people have died thus far.
102,215 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 318,888 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up a record 7,951 cases since Sunday on 60,862 new test results — a 13.1 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,201 people have been hospitalized and 3,923 have died — up 60 and 30, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 61 percent in the past two weeks, with the state saying 43,101 individuals are now infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 1,810 people now being treated for the virus at 114 hospitals. Hospital admissions attributable to COVID have grown 24 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
