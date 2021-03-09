Williamson County has less than 500 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
The county only has 423 active cases at the moment, a stark contrast to the numbers seen a month ago.
The overall case count in Williamson since the pandemic's start a year ago is now 25,588.
24,961 people in Williamson have now either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 204 people have now died.
170,884 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 783,904 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 420 cases on Monday from 4,048 new test results — an 8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,556 people have died — up nine from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 12 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Monday, state health officials reported that 13,323 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 30 percent in two weeks, with 678 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 19 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 80 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 587,123 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, approximately 8 percent of the total population. More than 221,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 61 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 1,648,092 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 14,989 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
