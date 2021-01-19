Williamson County only saw 58 new cases of COVID-19 come in on Tuesday's report.
The overall number of cases for Williamson now stands at 21,507 since the pandemic's start, with 1,844 of those cases active. That's down 303 active cases from the day before.
19,523 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 140 have died.
149,246 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health on Sunday reported a total of 689,808 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 14,839 cases since Monday on 11,986 new test results — a 12.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 8,470 people have died — up 40 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has fallen 20 percent in two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 57,032 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus in the state has fallen more than 21 percent in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, the health department reported 2,647 people are being treated for confirmed COVID across 114 hospitals.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds (1,741) and 8 percent of ICU beds (172) remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
Hospitals still overwhelmed, low on staff
Tennessee hospitals are still full and understaffed, even as vaccines are distributed and local outbreaks signal deceleration.
More than 40 hospitals experienced critical staffing shortages last week and 18 reported no remaining intensive care units. Patients with COVID-19 still take up 50 percent of all ICU beds and 28 percent of inpatient beds, despite a recent decline in hospitalizations.
At the worst of the winter outbreaks, more than 25 hospitals reported having no ICU space. In Middle Tennessee, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center, TriStar Horizon Medical Center, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center were among hospitals at intensive care capacity last week. At the time, only 4 percent of ICU beds remained in the region.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
