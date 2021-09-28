The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,217,394 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,061 cases on Monday from 17,983 new test results — an 11.1 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 14,952 people have died — with 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has decreased 35 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 51,277 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 26 percent in two weeks, with 2,701 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 12 percent of inpatient beds and 6 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 63 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But a major issue hospitals continue to face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 3,049,820 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 45.9 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 93,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, declining slightly from the figure of last week.
A total of 6,688,065 doses have been administered across the state.
Nashville has fully immunized 53.9 percent of its total population and administered more than 791,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
AG Slatery appeals federal block of mask opt-out order in Shelby, Knox counties
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has appealed two decisions from the federal district court to block Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of mask mandates at schools.
In a press release on Monday afternoon, Slatery said he would seek a stay for the cases involving enforcement of the executive order in Shelby and Knox counties. He has not intervened on a third federal lawsuit temporarily blocking the order in Williamson County.
“These orders have impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response, which is why this Office will be appealing those decisions," Slatery said.
