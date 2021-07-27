The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 884,417 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 883 cases on Monday from 6,231 new test results — a 12.6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,690 people have died — with 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has more than tripled in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 12,162 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has also nearly tripled in two weeks, with 761 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds and 11 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,655,916 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 38.9 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 71,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, picking up the pace slightly after demand had waned throughout the summer.
A total of 5,539,514 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 138 new COVID cases on Monday. In total, 101,057 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 1,400 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 941 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 52.5 percent of its total population and administered more than 678,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
VUMC, Nashville’s VA mandate COVID vaccines
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is requiring its leadership team to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Aug. 15, with talk to expand the mandate to all employees in the near future.
Vanderbilt, Nashville’s largest private employer with nearly 25,000 associates, said about 72 percent of its employees are fully vaccinated, and among leadership, 92 percent.
The announcement came as multiple entities across the country have announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers, including workers for the State of California, New York City and the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
Due to the latter announcement, personnel in Nashville’s VA hospital will also be required to receive a vaccine. Vanderbilt University already announced in May it would required all students and university employees to receive a vaccine for next school year.
Local hospital operators TriStar Health and Ascension Saint Thomas have not yet taken similar steps. Nashville-based health systems including HCA Healthcare, Community Health Systems, LifePoint Health, Brookdale Senior Living, among others, have also not mandated the vaccine across their networks.
