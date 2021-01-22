Williamson County is seeing its COVID-19 totals get closer to 22,000 as the state sees a positive downward trend.
21,906 is the new total of overall cases in the county Friday, with the active case count at 1,586.
20,176 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 144 have now died.
151,042 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 697,783 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,492 cases since Wednesday on 22,675 new test results — a 13.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 8,684 people have died — up 128 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of recorded active cases has fallen 32 percent in the past two weeks. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 49,655 individuals are actively infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has fallen 23 percent since last week, now with 2,361 people at 114 hospitals being treated for confirmed COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds (1,740) and 10 percent of ICU beds (196) remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
