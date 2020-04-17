Case count tops 6,500
The Tennessee Department of Health on Friday afternoon said it has confirmed 6,589 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 327 cases from a day earlier. Of those people, 711 individuals have been hospitalized and 142 people have died, up 48 and one in 24 hours, respectively.
Nearly 2,000 test results have been processed and reported since Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 87,300 people tested. That equates to about one out of every 78 Tennesseans.
State continues reopening plans
Gov. Bill Lee named government officials and industry leaders to a new economic recovery group tasked with figuring out how to reopen Tennessee businesses amid the slowing spread of COVID-19.
The mayors of the state’s four most populous cities announced a similar group that they said will work in conjunction with the governor’s team.
Lee’s group is led by Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development. It also includes cabinet officials, governor’s office advisers and House and Senate leaders, as well as officials from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the National Federation of Independent Business and industry-specific associations.
When asked if he considered naming any workers or worker representatives to the body, Lee cited the organizations whose members “employ tens of thousands” of Tennesseans.
“COVID-19 has not only created a public health crisis, it has hurt thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of hardworking Tennesseans,” Lee said. “As we work to safely open Tennessee’s economy, this group will provide guidance to industries across the state on the best ways to get Tennesseans back to work.”
Lee also said he participated in a call with President Trump Thursday during which the White House presented its own plan for reopening communities and business in phases. Though the governor said he was still reviewing the plan, he said Trump’s team was “headed in a very good direction.”
Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said she expects the transmission rate — the average number of additional people infected by a COVID-19 patient — to “creep up” when businesses and other public places reopen. The “worst thing” the state could do, she said, was relax physical precautions like facemasks and hand hygiene before the disease’s spread is under control, lest we return to the higher rates of new cases of a couple weeks ago.
Members of the Economic Recovery Group:
Lee Administration Representatives:
Mark Ezell, Director
Sammie Arnold, Chief of Staff
House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R – Portland)
Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R – Franklin)
Brandon Gibson, Senior Advisor to Governor Lee
Bob Rolfe, Department of Economic and Community Development
Greg Gonzales, Department of Financial Institutions
David Gerregano, Department of Revenue
Dr. Charles Hatcher, Department of Agriculture
Dr. Jeff McCord, Department of Labor and Workforce Development
Hodgen Mainda, Department of Commerce and Insurance
Tony Niknejad, Governor’s Office
Brig. Gen. Scott Brower, COVID-19 Unified Command
Dr. Morgan McDonald, TN Dept. of Health, Deputy Commissioner
Butch Eley, Department of Finance & Administration
Officials from the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business and industry-specific associations.
Industry Representatives:
Jim Brown, National Federation of Independent Business
Bradley Jackson, TN Chamber of Commerce
Beverly Robertson, President & CEO of the Memphis Chamber of Commerce
Rob Ikard, TN Grocers & Convenience Store Association
Rob Mortensen, TN Hospitality & Tourism Association
Colin Barrett, TN Bankers Association
Fred Robinson, TN Credit Union League
Dave Huneryager, TN Trucking Association
Will Cromer, TN Hospital Association
Mayor Kevin Davis, President of TN County Services Association
Mayor Jill Holland, President of TN Municipal League
Jeff Aiken, TN Farm Bureau
Tari Hughes, Center for Nonprofit Management
Roland Myers, TN Retail Association
Clay Crownover, President & CEO of Associated Builders & Contractors of Tennessee
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
