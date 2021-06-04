The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 863,620 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 292 cases on Thursday from 9,541 new test results — a 2.9 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,471 people have died — with seven new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 40 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 3,558 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus. That's the lowest level since last May.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 24 percent in two weeks, with 419 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 13 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 2,298,559 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 33.7 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 66,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, with demand waning quickly from its 350,000-doses-a-week peak.
A total of 4,894,115 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID cases on Thursday. In total, 99,392 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 500 of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 925 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 41 percent of its total population and administered more than 595,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
Nashville's COVID-19 case rates continue to decline
The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in Davidson County is continuing to decline, with Nashville’s seven-day average of new cases as low as it was near the beginning of the pandemic, according to data provided by the Metro Public Health Department.
As of Tuesday, June 1, the Metro Public Health Department puts Nashville’s seven-day average of new cases per day at about 30 — or 4.5 new cases per 100,000 residents. “The last time Nashville was at that level was late March of 2020,” the health department’s Brian Todd said.
This information arrives just days after the health department ended its daily COVID-19 briefings, a decision based on decreasing case rates and increasing vaccination rates.
Metro data puts the total number of Nashvillians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at 282,919, or roughly 40.8 percent of Davidson County’s population. An additional 6.3 percent of residents have received their first of two vaccine doses. That means 306,826 Nashvillians are at least partially vaccinated, putting us a few percentage points shy of 50 percent — a goal that Mayor John Cooper had hoped to hit more than a month ago, as noted by his “#50by5” campaign.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nashville over the past 15 months is 99,350, and 924 Nashvillians have died from the virus to date. Metro ended all of its pandemic restrictions in mid-May.
