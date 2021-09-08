The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,109,923 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 13,422 cases on Tuesday from 63,468 new test results — an 18.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 13,721 people have died — with 24 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 34 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 88,940 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus — an all-time high.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has increased 28.8 percent in two weeks, with 3,776 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus — an all-time high. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 11 percent of inpatient beds and 5 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 59 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But a major issue hospitals continue to face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 2,903,962 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 42.5 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 114,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, declining from last week but still nearly triple the demand during summer.
A total of 6,341,582 doses have been administered across the state.
Nashville has fully immunized 52 percent of its total population and administered more than 760,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
Metro Council passes mask mandate resolution
Nashville Metro Council Members passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Metro Public Health Department to implement an indoor mask mandate across Davidson County.
The resolution, which is not legally binding, was put forward by Council member Joy Styles and comes amid record-breaking COVID-19 outbreaks across the state, leaving more people hospitalized than ever before. The requested mandate would require both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in indoor public places — it passed 21-9.
Styles also sponsored an ordinance to require masks indoors, which passed through its first reading on Tuesday.
