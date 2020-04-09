Tennessee has confirmed 4,634 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 272 cases from the number on Wednesday. Of the cases, 505 people are hospitalized and 94 have died, up 56 and 15 in the past 24 hours, respectively.
About 3,200 tests have been processed and reported since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 59,800 tests administered.
On the health capacity front, the state currently has 4,700 hospital beds, 667 ICU beds and 1,444 ventilators available for the surge. Last month, the state reported having under 600 ventilators in stock.
Local COVID-19 models released today by HCA Healthcare and Vanderbilt University Medical Center predict the peak of the pandemic will come in May or June, dependent on community compliance with social distancing orders. If progress continues in slowing the spread, Vanderbilt’s model predicts the state's health care system will be able to sustain the number of patients needing hospitalization and ventilators.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.