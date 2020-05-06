The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 13,938 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 248 cases from the number on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 8,300 tests were processed and reported since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 227,101 people tested. Across the state, 1,221 individuals have been hospitalized and 239 people have died. Those numbers are up 65 and 13, respectively, in the past 24 hours. Most days, the number of newly hospitalized patients is less than 20.
Salons, barbershops, massage parlors and other personal-care businesses were allowed to reopen Wednesday in 89 of Tennessee's 95 counties (excluding Davidson and other more populous counties) as part of the state's phased reopening.
Gov. Bill Lee also announced on Tuesday that small recreational facilities in those counties will be allowed to reopen on Friday, including bowling alleys, mini-golf courses and more. Guidance for such facilities has not yet been published by the state.
As Lee continues to take a suggestive approach to his administration's reopening guidance, complaints of unsafe working conditions to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration more than doubled in March and April in comparison to the same period in 2019.
The majority of them were related to businesses not complying with social distancing and other safety guidance provided by the state for essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Williamson County, 436 cases have been confirmed as of Wednesday, with fatalities up one to 10, per the state's map. The county has had 5,776 negative tests thus far.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
