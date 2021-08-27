The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,013,943 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 6,673 cases on Thursday from 20,607 new test results — a 19.6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 13,304 people have died — with 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 60 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 68,430 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has increased 50 percent in two weeks and is nearing the all-time high set last winter, with 3,030 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 11 percent of inpatient beds and 6 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 65 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But the major issues hospitals now face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 2,840,372 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 41.6 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 137,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, picking up the pace nearly four-fold after demand had waned throughout the summer.
A total of 6,103,216 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department reported a 519 percent increase in Nashville’s seven-day moving average case rate in the past month, bringing the county total to 111,067 cases. Of them, 5,154 infections are currently active and 977 people have died.
Nashville has fully immunized 51 percent of its total population and administered more than 736,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
