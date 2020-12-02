114 new COVID-19 cases were on Wednesday's report for the county.
11,951 is the new overall number since the start of the pandemic, with 1,131 of those cases active.
10,737 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 83 people have died. 114,480 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 384,285 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 4,099 cases since Tuesday on 22,685 new test results — an 18 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 4,688 people have died — up 50 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated during the past two weeks due to abnormal case reporting due to the Thanksgiving holiday, with the state saying 37,482 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 2,473 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for a confirmed case of the virus. Hospital admissions attributable to COVID have risen 26 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,484) and 8 percent of ICU beds (164) remain available. Nearly 71 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
State’s COVID-specific nursing homes request funding for more beds
Two of the eight COVID-19 care centers established by the Tennessee Department of Health in October to take on recovering patients from hospitals have requested additional support from the state to expand bed space.
The designated units, which were established within existing nursing homes through state funding, were created to help turn over hospital beds filled with recovering patients who no longer need hospital-level care.
A spokesperson with the health department said the nursing homes' requests for additional funding have been granted and noted that other facilities have needed less assistance. The state provided up to $250,000 to establish each location and pays an additional $300 per day per COVID-positive resident. It is unclear how many patients are currently in the centers.
“The demand for COVID-19 specific nursing homes is now driving their creation and operation, and we do not track all of these private facilities,” a spokesperson said.
Neither of the alternative care sites in Nashville or Memphis has been activated at this time.
Dentists seek approval from state to administer vaccine
The Tennessee Dental Association is in discussions with Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to allow dentists to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.
The move comes after the American Dental Association recently passed a resolution stating dentists were qualified to give the injections and that expanding vaccine distribution to their clinics would increase access for patients.
“Administering two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 6.8 million Tennesseans is a formidable task,” a spokesperson for the TDA told the Post. “The Tennessee Dental Association, in discussion with administration officials, has offered our assistance with this effort.”
State medical reserves mostly unused
The Tennessee Department of Health has deployed 61 volunteers from its Medical Reserve Corps to support contact tracing, screening and data entry roles, according to a spokesperson.
More than 16,000 people are enrolled with the program, which offers medical and non-medical staffing support for health care organizations. Medical workers make up 4,000 of the volunteers, about 1,500 of which signed up to join the Corps this year.
The number of volunteers deployed has decreased since September, when the state said 150 volunteers were supporting regional health centers with data entry and hotline support and staffing testing events.
